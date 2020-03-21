COVID-19 Kills Woman in Poland Days after Giving Birth

A 27-year-old Polish woman without any underlying illness died from the novel coronavirus just days after giving birth, officials have said.

The woman became Poland's sixth coronavirus death after she passed away in hospital in Lancut, the London-based Metro newspaper said in a report on Saturday.

Local media reports said the woman was believed to have caught the disease from own mother who had recently returned from Italy - the new epicentre of the disease.

Poland has declared a state of emergency and cancelled all school classes until Easter.

It has also shut museums, theatres and cinemas and limited public gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Besides the six deaths, there were 411 confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland.