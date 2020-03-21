English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Kills Woman in Poland Days after Giving Birth

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Local media reports said the woman was believed to have caught the disease from own mother who had recently returned from Italy - the new epicentre of the disease.

  • IANS Warsaw
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Share this:

A 27-year-old Polish woman without any underlying illness died from the novel coronavirus just days after giving birth, officials have said.

The woman became Poland's sixth coronavirus death after she passed away in hospital in Lancut, the London-based Metro newspaper said in a report on Saturday.

Local media reports said the woman was believed to have caught the disease from own mother who had recently returned from Italy - the new epicentre of the disease.

Poland has declared a state of emergency and cancelled all school classes until Easter.

It has also shut museums, theatres and cinemas and limited public gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Besides the six deaths, there were 411 confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story