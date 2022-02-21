Covid-19 Latest: Omicron Batters Hong Kong As Hundreds Hospitalised; UK Scraps Rules And Australia Reopens To Tourists

As the world slowly recovers from two years of Covid-19, cases continue to ebb across the world with the exception of Hong Kong which is facing its worst outbreak since the onset of the pandemic.

The Hong Kong healthcare system, according to its own authorities, faces a massive challenge due to a large number of hospitalizations. The financial hub followed the footsteps on China by adhering to the zero-Covid policy using targeted lockdowns, monitoring movement of people in areas with high infection rates and other means but it was caught off-guard when the Omicron variant caused a recent surge.

Experts speaking to AFP have pointed out that low vaccination rates and zero planning made earlier to deal with a large outbreak has further put Hong Kong in a precarious position. The Hong Kong government asked the Chinese mainland government to help it tackle the crisis by building two temporary isolation facilities to house thousands of coronavirus patients.

Advertisement

Reopenings And Doing Away With Rules

The UK prime minister Boris will address parliament to outline his plan to end all pandemic legal curbs in England. Johnson said that time has come for the UK to live with Covid since vaccines and boosters offer hopes that society can return to normality and people can be free from these rules.

“Today (Monday) will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history as we begin to learn to live with Covid. The pandemic is not over, but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others,” Johnson said in a statement released by Downing Street.

Covid-19 entry restrictions are also being lifted in Australia as it reopens to tourists. Families and friends reunited happily at Australia’s Sydney and other major airports since the nation’s strict travel ban disallowed people from entering Australia and also barred citizens from leaving the nation. Airline giant Qantas Airlines also said that they were happy to see people back on their flights signalling the relief felt by Australia’s tourism and aviation industry since these two industries in Australia and the entire world were directly affected by Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.