Covid-19: Pakistan to Ban Train Travel for Unvaccinated People from October

Pakistan has announced to ban train travel for unvaccinated people starting from October as part of the government's efforts to counter the reluctance shown by citizens to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after the top anti-coronavirus body expressed concern over the spread of the virus.

An official privy to the details of the NCOC meeting said that it was decided that those not willing to get vaccinated will not be allowed to travel on trains from October 1. Domestic air travel has already been banned from this month while teachers, students and public servants have been asked to get vaccinated by the end of August.

Pakistan launched its vaccination in February and so far more than 37 million people have got at least one dose. Only seven million people have received two jabs which is far short of those who got at least one dose. Pakistan had announced to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of this year.

The new measure was announced as 3,884 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,075,504, while 86 people died in this period and the number of COVID-19 death toll reached 24,004, according to the ministry of National Health Services. It said that the positivity rate was 7.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US has handed over one million COVID-19 antigen rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits to Pakistan, according to a statement by the US embassy. These RDTs will serve Pakistan's needs of quick surveillance and diagnosis and restrict the spread of Covid-19 to its lowest levels, USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen said.

The embassy said that the US government has allocated more than USD 40 million to Pakistan for COVID-19 response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators, personal protective equipment and pulse oximeters. Pakistan has also received 5.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine under Covax facility.

