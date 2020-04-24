WORLD

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Pandemic: IMF and WTO Warn against Export Controls on Medical Supplies and food

Representative image. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/Files

Disruptions to supply chains and misdirection of critical productions could "prolong and exacerbate the health and economic crisis", said the two organisations.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
The growing use of export restrictions by governments can be "dangerously counterproductive" as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO) warned on Friday.


"We are concerned by supply disruptions from the growing use of export restrictions and other actions that limit trade of key medical supplies and food," the institutions said in a joint statement.

Disruptions to supply chains and misdirection of critical productions could "prolong and exacerbate the health and economic crisis."

