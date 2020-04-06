Covid-19 Pandemic: New York Governor Extends Shutdown to April 29

In this March 23, 2020, file photo, a commuter crosses 42nd Street in front of Grand Central Terminal during morning rush hour in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Andrew Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was "effectively flat" for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.
- AFP
- Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America's deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.
"Now is not the time to be lax," he told reporters.