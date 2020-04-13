New Coronavirus 10 Times Deadlier Than Swine Flu, Only Vaccine Can Fully End Transmission: WHO

The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling for control measures to be lifted "slowly".

"We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva.

The international body further said that it is imperative that a vaccine is developed to fully halt the transmission of the virus.