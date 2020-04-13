WORLD

1-MIN READ

New Coronavirus 10 Times Deadlier Than Swine Flu, Only Vaccine Can Fully End Transmission: WHO

A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Lake Success, New York.

A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Lake Success, New York.

The international body further said that it is imperative that a vaccine is developed to fully halt the transmission of the coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling for control measures to be lifted "slowly".

"We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva.

The international body further said that it is imperative that a vaccine is developed to fully halt the transmission of the virus.

