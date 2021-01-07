COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries Under COVAX Could Start This Month - WHO

News18 Logo

COVID19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lowerincome countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien said on Thursday.

ZURICH: COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate O’Brien said on Thursday.

“We need about $7 billion in order to deliver enough vaccine to these countries through the end of 2021. The facility has already raised about $6 billion of the $7 billion,” she told an online social media event.

“So the facility has access to over 2 billion doses of vaccine. We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and if not, then certainly by early February and mid-February.”

