Covid-19 Vaccine: From China to India to UK, Let’s Know Where Coronavirus Research Stands

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the world but not in a good way. People are forced to stay indoors and even while stepping out they are supposed to be cautious always. Only a Covid vaccine can bring things back to normal.

One of the vaccines candidates that is being developed by Sinovac Life Sciences Corporation in Beijing has shown remarkable results after the clinical trial in Brazil. The results are so impressive that the Sau Paulo governor has said that the vaccine might be available in Brazil by later this year, in December.

The clinical trial, which is being carried out by Butantan Institute, Sau Paulo, has over 9,000 participants. The phase 2 trial of this drug had shown 98% immune response in the elderly.

In August 2020, Bangladesh also allowed Sinovac to conduct Phase 3 human trials in the country. Phase 3 trials include more than 3,000 patients who are suffering from the condition, which the new drug is meant to cure.

As per China’s Global Times, China’s nasal spray vaccine is soon going to enter the phase of clinical trial. The report says that the phase 1 trial of this unique vaccine will start in November.

India’s local vaccine for Covid-19, Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, has also entered Phase 2 clinical trials on September 7. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier said that the Covaxin might be available by the end of 2020.

However, things are not looking bright for the United Kingdom’s vaccine. The clinical trial of the vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has been put to a halt after one of the participants showed signs of neurological problems.

AstraZeneca is one of the participants in the program of the US government titled Operation Warp Speed. This program aims to speed-up the vaccine development.