Covid-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective, Including for Variants, Says Novavax

Novavax’s Covid-19 jab is more than 90 percent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US study.

The jab “demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4% efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding “the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity."

While demand for COVID-19 shots in the U.S. has dropped off dramatically, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in the developing world. RELATED NEWS Britain Set to Delay Full Lifting of Covid Virus Restrictions

Total Lockdown in 17 Panchayats of Dakshina Kannada District With Over 50 Covid Cases

While more than half of the U.S. population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, less than 1 percent of people in the developing world have had one shot, according to Our World In Data.

Novavax’s study involved nearly 30,000 people ages 18 and up in the U.S. and Mexico. Two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, and the rest got dummy shots. Also Read: 8 Covid Vaccines Aim to Cover Every Indian by Year-end: What Are They & How They Work There were 77 cases of COVID-19, 14 in the group that got the vaccine and the rest were in volunteers who received dummy shots. None in the vaccine group had moderate or severe disease, compared to 14 in the placebo group. The vaccine was similarly effective against several variants including the one first detected in the U.K. that’s dominant in the U.S. The US-based Novavax plans to produce its two-shot vaccine at eight manufacturing locations, including the Serum Institute of India. With Novavax, SII will produce 20 crore Covid-19 vaccines for India by the year-end.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here