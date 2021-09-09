CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Vaccine Workers in US Harassed While Providing Innoculations

A driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic's tent. (Image: Reuters)

A driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic's tent. (Image: Reuters)

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

A Colorado county's public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labour Day weekend. Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic's tent. In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

first published:September 09, 2021, 19:18 IST