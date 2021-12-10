CHANGE LANGUAGE
Covid Boosters 'Safe and Effective' 3 Months After Last Jab, Says EMA
Covid Boosters 'Safe and Effective' 3 Months After Last Jab, Says EMA

The UK is speeding up its third booster dose campaign, while millions around the world have not even had one dose. (Representation Photo: Reuters File)

Booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines can be issued three months after the initial course, the European Medicines Agency said.

The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it was “safe and effective" to issue booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as three months after the initial course, down from previous guidance of six months.

“The data currently available support safe and effective administration of a booster as early as three months from completion of the primary vaccination, should such a short interval be desirable from a public health perspective," EMA vaccine strategy chief Marco Cavaleri said.

December 10, 2021