COVID Pandemic in Britain is Not Over, Hard Months to Come, Deputy Medical Officer Says

There are hard months to come as winter nears, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday. (File photo: Reuters)

"Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over," Van-Tam told BBC TV

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over in Britain and there are hard months to come as winter nears, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

“Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over," Van-Tam told BBC TV.

“The caution that people take or don’t take in terms of interacting with each other: That is going to be a big determinant in what happens between now and the darkest months of the winter."

first published:November 03, 2021, 16:54 IST