'Covid Peak Over, But Rural Surge Yet to Come in China': Experts Warn of Rising Infections on Lunar New Year

The Covid-19 wave might have passed in major cities in China, but the country will see many more waves, including in rural areas, and a surge again at the end of this year, researchers have said.

The researchers from Ruijin Hospital and Shanghai Jiao Tong University used a mathematical model based on infections between October and November last year to predict Covid trends from across the country, South China Morning Post reported.

While a few major Chinese cities seem to be emerging from the current wave of infections, under-resourced smaller cities and rural areas have been hit especially hard.

According to their projections, the infections in the urban areas of Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing was likely to peak at the end of December while the peak infections in Guangzhou already passed in November end.

The report, published last week, said that Covid cases in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei province, Chengdu and Chongqing were estimated to have passed their peak.

However, the researchers predict a delay in Covid-19 infections between the urban and rural areas. They predicted the Covid-19 surge would hit rural areas later.

The Lunar New Year travel rush is also expected to speed up its arrival, with infections peaking in mid-January in inner provinces such as Gansu, Qinghai and Shaanxi.

The researchers also said it was “reasonable” to speculate the Omicron outbreak might appear in multiple waves, with local surges in late 2023 due to dwindling immunity from vaccination or infection.

Last month, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its “zero-Covid" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

As Covid overwhelms Chinese hospitals and crematoriums, officials have insisted that the wave is “under control" despite acknowledging that the true scale of infections is “impossible" to track.

In recent days, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have also imposed either a negative Covid test requirement or testing upon arrival for travellers from China.

Read all the Latest News here