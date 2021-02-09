News18 Logo

News18» News»World»COVID Virus Could Have Been Circulating Elsewhere Before Wuhan Discovery - Chinese Expert
1-MIN READ

COVID Virus Could Have Been Circulating Elsewhere Before Wuhan Discovery - Chinese Expert

The virus that causes COVID19 could have been circulating in other regions before it was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, a top expert at China's health authority said on Tuesday.

WUHAN, China: The virus that causes COVID-19 could have been circulating in other regions before it was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, a top expert at China’s health authority said on Tuesday.

Liang Wannian, an expert with China’s Health Commission, also told a press briefing at the end of a nearly one-month visit to Wuhan by a World Health Organization-led team that there had been no substantial spread of the virus in the city before the late 2019 outbreak.

