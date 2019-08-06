'Creation of Ladakh' India's Internal Matter, Says Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Buddhists are 70 per cent of Ladakh's population and it will be the first Indian state with Buddhist majority, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.
File photo of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Reuters)
Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the creation of Ladakh as a Union Territory is an internal matter of India.
The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
The move sparked jubilation in Buddhist-dominated Leh town for coming close to the fulfilment of their long standing demand.
The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India's internal matters, Wickremesinghe said in a communique posted on social media sites.
The Sri Lankan prime minister said that Ladakh will finally become an Indian state.
"I understand Ladakh will finally become an Indian state. Buddhists are 70 per cent of Ladakh's population and it will be the first Indian state with Buddhist majority," he said.
The prime minister said that he has been to Ladakh and "it is really worth a visit," he added.
Sri Lanka is a Buddhist majority country with 74 per cent of its citizens following the religion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Takes A Dig at Shraddha's Extreme Fashion Photo from Saaho Sets
- Brazil Gang Leader Dresses up as His Daughter in Bid to Escape Jail, Gets Busted
- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are Certainly Doing Vacations Right, See Pics
- Will Apple Increase iPhone Prices Because of New Tariffs? Ming-Chi Kuo Says They Won't
- India vs West Indies | Could Have Won the Match if 20 Overs Were Bowled: Powell