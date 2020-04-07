WORLD

1-MIN READ

Crew Member of Navy Hospital Ship in New York Tests Positive for Covid-19, Isolated

The USNS hospital ship Comfort is seen docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City. (Reuters)

The positive test will not affect the 1,000-bed hospital ship's mission to receive and treat non-COVID-19 patients, according to the US Navy.

A crew member of a Navy hospital ship sent to New York City for the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the disease.


The USNS Comfort crew member tested positive Monday and was being isolated, the Navy said in a prepared statement. The positive test will not affect the 1,000-bed hospital ship's mission to receive patients, according to the Navy.


The Comfort has treated about 40 non-COVID-19 patients since arriving in the city last week, prompting complaints it was doing little to help overburdened hospitals in the area.


President Donald Trump said on Monday he agreed to take COVID-19 patients aboard the ship after speaking with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.


Federal officials say emergency patients will now be seen on the ship, whether or not they have the virus, though the ship can only isolate only a small number of patients.

