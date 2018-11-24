English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cricket Match in Pakistan Turns Deadly After Scuffle Between Two Groups Kills Seven
The incident happened at a police post in Abbottabad district where the rival parties had come to register a case against each other after their children while playing cricket match had a quarrel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz ljaz Khan said.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Peshawar: At least seven persons were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups of people following a dispute over a cricket match among children in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Saturday.
The incident happened at a police post in Abbottabad district where the rival parties had come to register a case against each other after their children while playing cricket match had a quarrel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz ljaz Khan said.
The police post virtually turned into battlefield as the armed rivals trade heavy fire when they came face to face.
"One party opened fire to which the other party, which was also armed, retaliated and responded with gun fires," he said.
The exchange of fire left seven persons dead from both sides at the spot and one other injured.
"Three persons belong to one party and four from other party died respectively," he said.
The incident happened at a police post in Abbottabad district where the rival parties had come to register a case against each other after their children while playing cricket match had a quarrel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz ljaz Khan said.
The police post virtually turned into battlefield as the armed rivals trade heavy fire when they came face to face.
"One party opened fire to which the other party, which was also armed, retaliated and responded with gun fires," he said.
The exchange of fire left seven persons dead from both sides at the spot and one other injured.
"Three persons belong to one party and four from other party died respectively," he said.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Josh Brolin Reveals Thanos was 'Totally Satisfied' After the Snap in Infinity War
- Siddharth Malhotra Joins Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi on Their Dancing and Driving Session
- 3 Looks by RJ Kareena Kapoor Khan You Should Bookmark Right Away
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis