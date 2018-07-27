English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Imran Khan Wins in Pakistan Polls, Say Official Results, But Will Need Coalition
Khan declared his victory on Thursday and dismissed the allegations of fraud calling it the most transparent election in Pakistan's history.
Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during his address in Islamabad on July 26,2018. (Image: AP/PTI)
Loading...
Islamabad: Official results show cricket star Imran Khan won in Pakistan's polls but he will have to seek out allies to form a coalition government.
After a tediously slow count, Pakistan election officials Friday announced Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 109 of the 269 seats being contested in the National Assembly. The election Wednesday gave his nearest rival, Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League 63 seats. Sharif, who heads the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has rejected the results charging widespread fraud and manipulation.
Khan declared his victory on Thursday and dismissed the allegations of fraud calling it the most transparent election in Pakistan's history.
Third place went to the left of center Pakistan People's party with 39 seats. Results from 20 seats were still being counted.
Also Watch
After a tediously slow count, Pakistan election officials Friday announced Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 109 of the 269 seats being contested in the National Assembly. The election Wednesday gave his nearest rival, Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League 63 seats. Sharif, who heads the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has rejected the results charging widespread fraud and manipulation.
Khan declared his victory on Thursday and dismissed the allegations of fraud calling it the most transparent election in Pakistan's history.
Third place went to the left of center Pakistan People's party with 39 seats. Results from 20 seats were still being counted.
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles in This 30 Kg Gold Falguni-Shane Peacock Lehenga at ICW 2018
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...