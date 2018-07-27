GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Imran Khan Wins in Pakistan Polls, Say Official Results, But Will Need Coalition

Khan declared his victory on Thursday and dismissed the allegations of fraud calling it the most transparent election in Pakistan's history.

Updated:July 27, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during his address in Islamabad on July 26,2018. (Image: AP/PTI)
Islamabad: Official results show cricket star Imran Khan won in Pakistan's polls but he will have to seek out allies to form a coalition government.

After a tediously slow count, Pakistan election officials Friday announced Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 109 of the 269 seats being contested in the National Assembly. The election Wednesday gave his nearest rival, Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League 63 seats. Sharif, who heads the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has rejected the results charging widespread fraud and manipulation.

Khan declared his victory on Thursday and dismissed the allegations of fraud calling it the most transparent election in Pakistan's history.

Third place went to the left of center Pakistan People's party with 39 seats. Results from 20 seats were still being counted.

