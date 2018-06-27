English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cristiano Ronaldo Pics, 'Ghostly' Officials Draw Voters in Indonesia Polls
Polling stations were decorated with posters of pin-up football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and election officials in one location even dressed as ghosts to boost the turnout.
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Getty Images)
Jakarta: Tens of millions voted today in local elections seen as a gauge of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's re-election prospects, with free food, football stars and fancy dress on offer to lure electors.
Polling stations were decorated with posters of pin-up football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and election officials in one location even dressed as ghosts to boost the turnout.
Widodo, known as Jokowi, is popular across the 17,000-island archipelago. But he has struggled to keep his economic growth plans on track, while the growing power of hardline Islamist groups who oppose him could throw up a formidable challenge. Some 152 million registered voters -- more than half of Indonesia's 260 million-strong population -- were eligible to cast a ballot for 171 mayors, regional leaders and provincial governors.
Some polling station were decked out in a World Cup theme to attract voters -- including posters of the Portuguese footballer and of Argentina's Lionel Messi -- as local staff donned team jerseys and small nets filled with balls were set up around the ballot boxes. A polling station near a cemetery in the central Javanese city of Semarang took on a "spooky" theme as officials strapped on ghost costumes, local media reported.
Voters in Depok, also on Java, got free fried tofu for their efforts. Indonesia's three most populous provinces -- West, East and Central Java -- are seen as key battlegrounds in the race, along with North Sumatra. The way they fall could have implications for 57-year-old Widodo as he gears up for an expected repeat next year of the 2014 contest which saw him beat retired general Prabowo Subianto for the presidency.
Subianto is believed to be planning to run again in the April 2019 presidential election. By early afternoon, exit polls showed former Bandung mayor Ridwan Kamil -- a Jokowi ally -- had won the majority of votes in West Java.
"What really matters in Indonesia is perception -- you don't want the president to show himself as having a weak hand," said Yohanes Sulaiman, a political analyst at Universitas Jenderal Achmad Yani.
Authorities tightened security across the archipelago as voting began today morning. Results are expected by July 9. Indonesia has been on edge since a series of suicide bombings last month stirred fears about Islamist militancy in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
Last week a cleric seen as a top messenger for the Islamic State group in Indonesia was sentenced to death for masterminding a 2016 suicide-and-gun attack in central Jakarta -- raising concerns about retaliatory attacks by his supporters.
The political power of hardline Islamist groups is at unprecedented levels in officially pluralist Indonesia. That power was highlighted when Jakarta's first ethnically Chinese and Christian governor -- a key Jokowi ally -- lost his re-election bid last year over blasphemy allegations that later sent him to prison.
Also Watch
Polling stations were decorated with posters of pin-up football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and election officials in one location even dressed as ghosts to boost the turnout.
Widodo, known as Jokowi, is popular across the 17,000-island archipelago. But he has struggled to keep his economic growth plans on track, while the growing power of hardline Islamist groups who oppose him could throw up a formidable challenge. Some 152 million registered voters -- more than half of Indonesia's 260 million-strong population -- were eligible to cast a ballot for 171 mayors, regional leaders and provincial governors.
Some polling station were decked out in a World Cup theme to attract voters -- including posters of the Portuguese footballer and of Argentina's Lionel Messi -- as local staff donned team jerseys and small nets filled with balls were set up around the ballot boxes. A polling station near a cemetery in the central Javanese city of Semarang took on a "spooky" theme as officials strapped on ghost costumes, local media reported.
Voters in Depok, also on Java, got free fried tofu for their efforts. Indonesia's three most populous provinces -- West, East and Central Java -- are seen as key battlegrounds in the race, along with North Sumatra. The way they fall could have implications for 57-year-old Widodo as he gears up for an expected repeat next year of the 2014 contest which saw him beat retired general Prabowo Subianto for the presidency.
Subianto is believed to be planning to run again in the April 2019 presidential election. By early afternoon, exit polls showed former Bandung mayor Ridwan Kamil -- a Jokowi ally -- had won the majority of votes in West Java.
"What really matters in Indonesia is perception -- you don't want the president to show himself as having a weak hand," said Yohanes Sulaiman, a political analyst at Universitas Jenderal Achmad Yani.
Authorities tightened security across the archipelago as voting began today morning. Results are expected by July 9. Indonesia has been on edge since a series of suicide bombings last month stirred fears about Islamist militancy in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
Last week a cleric seen as a top messenger for the Islamic State group in Indonesia was sentenced to death for masterminding a 2016 suicide-and-gun attack in central Jakarta -- raising concerns about retaliatory attacks by his supporters.
The political power of hardline Islamist groups is at unprecedented levels in officially pluralist Indonesia. That power was highlighted when Jakarta's first ethnically Chinese and Christian governor -- a key Jokowi ally -- lost his re-election bid last year over blasphemy allegations that later sent him to prison.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Starts Building iPhone 6s in India to Avoid Customs Duty: Report
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- Marvel is Finally Introducing LGBTQ Characters. But Did You Know We Already Have Queer Superheroes?
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Hits Back at Salman for Making Remark Against Ranbir's Portrayal of Dutt