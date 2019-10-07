Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Critical for Int'l Community to Raise Voice': Imran Khan Talks Raises Kashmir Issue with US Senators

The Pakistan PM reportedly told the US Senators that talks with India were out of question in the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Critical for Int'l Community to Raise Voice': Imran Khan Talks Raises Kashmir Issue with US Senators
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the international community should raise its voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people. He made the remarks during a meeting with US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Margaret C Hassan, who called on the prime minister in Islamabad.

"It was critical for the international community to raise its voice for respect of the rights and freedoms of the people" of Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said as he appreciated the continued active interest of the US Congress, including of the two Senators, in the volatile situation in the region.

Khan told the Senators that talks with India were out of question in the ongoing situation in Kashmir, Geo TV reported.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Khan also noted that both Pakistan and the US had a shared interest in advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan. Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to a political solution in Afghanistan, Khan underlined the importance of resumption of the US-Taliban peace talks.

Separately, the Senators also called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed various matters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram