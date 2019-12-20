Critically Endangered Black Rhino Born in French Zoo
The male calf, which does not yet have a name, was born on December 6 at the Bassin d'Arcachon Zoo in southwestern La Teste-de-Buch.
File photo of a black Rhino calf with her mother. (Image: AP/PTI)
France: A critically endangered black rhino has been born in a French zoo, authorities said on Thursday.
The male calf, which does not yet have a name, was born on December 6 at the Bassin d'Arcachon Zoo in southwestern La Teste-de-Buch.
Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding programme.
She mated with a male named Dazanty to produce the first cub from the breeding programme. "It's an event because it's the first black rhino to be born in a French zoo," the Bassin d'Arcachon Zoo said in a statement.
The species -- formally called the Diceros bicornis -- is classified as "critically endangered" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The young calf was born weighing between 35 and 40 kilogrammes (around 80 pounds).
As it is a male, it will be expected to breed to preserve the species as the majority of black rhinos in zoos are female, the park said.
According to the zoo, the unnamed new born is the second black rhino to be born in Europe this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CAA: Rajinikanth Expresses Concern Over Violence in the Country
- Author JK Rowling Draws Criticism for Transgender Comments
- Internet Rallies Support for Sana Ganguly After Sourav Dismisses ‘Young’ Daughter’s Views on CAA
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors