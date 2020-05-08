WORLD

1-MIN READ

Croatian Air Force Plane Crashes Killing Two Crew Members

Picture of the crash in Croatia. (AP)

Croatia's Defense Ministry says an air force training plane crashed in the southwest of the country, killing two crew members.

The ministry said the Zlin single-engine aircraft crashed at around 4 p.m. local time Thursday during a routine training flight.

Photos from the scene show the small plane's wreckage plunged in a bush near the walls of what appears to be a private house.

The Croatian defense minister and other officials went to the crash site. Officials did not say what might have caused the plane to go down.

