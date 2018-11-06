Croissant-eating Contest Turns Fatal as Argentine Ex-boxer Chokes to Death

A former boxer has choked to death during a televised croissant-eating contest in Argentina.The death of 56-year-old Mario Melo was announced by his sister on Monday.Aida Melo told the local TN television channel that her brother collapsed behind the contest's announcer as he was choking on a medialuna, a traditional Argentine croissant.She said people thought that he was pulling a prank, but he kept desperately gesturing to the announcer for help.Aida Melo said a doctor finally was summoned from the audience and Mario Melo was rushed to a local hospital in the town of Pinamar, where he was later declared dead on Sunday.Melo was a light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of South America in the 1980s and 1990s.