GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Croissant-eating Contest Turns Fatal as Argentine Ex-boxer Chokes to Death

56-year-old Mario Melo collapsed behind the contest's announcer as he was choking on a medialuna, a traditional Argentine croissant. However, people thought he was pulling a prank and thus no help was extended to him.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2018, 8:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Croissant-eating Contest Turns Fatal as Argentine Ex-boxer Chokes to Death
Representative image.
Loading...
Buenos Aires: A former boxer has choked to death during a televised croissant-eating contest in Argentina.

The death of 56-year-old Mario Melo was announced by his sister on Monday.

Aida Melo told the local TN television channel that her brother collapsed behind the contest's announcer as he was choking on a medialuna, a traditional Argentine croissant.

She said people thought that he was pulling a prank, but he kept desperately gesturing to the announcer for help.

Aida Melo said a doctor finally was summoned from the audience and Mario Melo was rushed to a local hospital in the town of Pinamar, where he was later declared dead on Sunday.

Melo was a light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of South America in the 1980s and 1990s.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...