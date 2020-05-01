WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Cuban Embassy in Washington Struck by Gunfire, Texan Man Arrested as Suspect

For representation: The Cuban flag flies at half staff in recognition of the death of Fidel Castro, the long time leader of Cuba, at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

For representation: The Cuban flag flies at half staff in recognition of the death of Fidel Castro, the long time leader of Cuba, at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

"This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired," the Secret Service said in a statement.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Share this:

A man armed with a high-powered assault rifle fired multiple rounds at the Cuban embassy in Washington early Thursday, authorities said, damaging the building and leading Havana to lodge a protest.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas. No one was injured.

"This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

"No injuries were reported at the scene."

While the suspect was arrested by Washington police, the investigation also includes the Secret Service, which is involved in assuring the security of foreign diplomats and embassies.

"The subject was immediately taken into custody without incident and the weapon was recovered," Hugh Carew, a spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said in a statement.

There was no motive given for the attack.

Local media said the suspect fired about 30 rounds at the embassy, located at the edge of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, a normally bustling area full of bars and restaurants but which has been stilled by the coronavirus shutdown.

The embassy posted pictures of bullet holes in the exterior walls and columns, a window and a light fixture.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez summoned the US charge d'affaires in Havana, Mara Tekach, to make a "strong protest" against what he called "terrorist aggression" against the embassy in Washington.

"It is not possible to disassociate this event from the upsurge in the US government's policy of aggression and hostility toward Cuba, or from the tightening of the blockade" on the Caribbean island, Rodriguez said in a statement to national television.

The administration of President Donald Trump has chilled relations with Havana, reversing course after an opening initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Tekach, in a statement after she was summoned, condemned the attack in Washington.

"It is a great relief that nobody was injured," she said.

"The United States takes its responsibilities under the Vienna Convention very seriously and will ensure a full and complete investigation," she continued.

A State Department spokesperson said that the agency was committed to working with law enforcement to protect foreign missions in the United States.

In October 2017, the Trump administration expelled 15 Cuban diplomats after a rash of incidents in which US embassy staff in Cuba reported as yet unexplained head pains, dizziness and hearing loss.

It has also reinstated tough controls on trade and travel to the island, after Obama's opening.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres