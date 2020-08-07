Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

ALBANY, N.Y. New Yorks governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the states success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.

Everywhere in the state, every region is below the threshold that we established, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. If theres a spike in the infection rate, if theres a matter of concern in the infection rate, then we can revisit.”

Many New York school districts have planned to start the year with students in school buildings only a few days a week, while learning at home the rest of the time.

