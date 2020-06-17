WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CureVac Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be on Market in Mid-2021

For Representation. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

For Representation. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, said Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Share this:

A vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic by CureVac could be on the market in mid-2021, the unlisted German company said on Wednesday.

CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI, added during a joint videoconference.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading