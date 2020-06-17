CureVac Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be on Market in Mid-2021

For Representation. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)
CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, said Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
A vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic by CureVac could be on the market in mid-2021, the unlisted German company said on Wednesday.
CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI, added during a joint videoconference.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=coronavirus%2Ccoronavirus+vaccine%2Ccovid-19%2CCureVac&publish_min=2020-06-14T16:13:15.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-17T16:13:15.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2