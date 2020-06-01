WORLD

Curfew Announced in Washington After Anti-racism Protests Near White House

Protesters calling for an end to police violence walk through downtown. (Image: AP)

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that the curfew would last from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am on Monday.

  Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 7:52 AM IST
A nighttime curfew will be imposed across the United States' capital Washington on Sunday evening, the mayor of the District of Columbia said, after protestors again gathered near the White House.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that the curfew would last from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am on Monday, adding she had mobilized the National Guard to support the police after nationwide protests.


