Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Curious Canine Hailed as Hero After Saving Baby Allegedly Buried by Teenage Mom in Thailand

The newborn was lying under a layer of dirt near a farm in the Chumpuang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province but was found the same day -- May 15 -- by the hero dog named Ping Pong

AFP

Updated:May 18, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Curious Canine Hailed as Hero After Saving Baby Allegedly Buried by Teenage Mom in Thailand
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bangkok: An attentive dog in northeastern Thailand is being hailed as a hero after finding and saving an infant allegedly buried in a field by his teenage mother, police said Saturday.

The newborn was lying under a layer of dirt near a farm in the Chumpuang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province but was found the same day — May 15 — by a curious canine named Ping Pong.

The dog dug around the area and began barking, alerting his owner a cattle herder, who went to the site.

"I don't think it was long after his mother buried him before the dog found him," case officer Panuvat Udkam told AFP. He added that the boy was healthy, was recovering in hospital, and was so young he had not been named yet.

The teenage mother was charged with attempted murder and abandonment of children.

Officer Panuvat said the suspect was 15 years old and had tried to dispose of the child because she was afraid her parents would get angry. "So after she delivered the baby by herself she buried it," he said.

Local media coverage hailed the achievement and social media users praised Ping Pong's good deed.

A dog is the "best friend" of human beings, a Facebook user commented on the page of media outlet Khaosod English.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram