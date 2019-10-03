Take the pledge to vote

'When in Rome, Do as Romans Do': Voter Tells Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh to 'Cut off Turban' to Look 'Canadian'

Jagmeet Singh, a practising Sikh, is seen telling the man that 'Canadians look like all sorts of people', before shaking his hand in a viral video.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh receives a standing ovation in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 18, 2019. (REUTERS)

Canadian Prime Ministerial candidate and leader of the country's third largest political party Jagmeet Singh was advised to cut off his turban to look more 'Canadian' by a voter. A video of the incident has gone viral.

A practising Sikh, Singh is seen telling the man that "Canadians look like all sorts of people", before shaking his hand. The man further says, "In Rome you do as Romans do". Singh, reiterating his point, says, "This is Canada, you can do like... whatever you like". Before Singh leaves, the voter tells him, "Alright, take care. I hope you win".

Later, the political leader responded to the incident and said, "Many Canadians are told that we must change who we are to succeed. My message to you: do not change who you are. Everyone deserves his place."

The politician was quoted by BBC as saying that he has faced racism and discrimination in the country, and that his focus was on moving beyond prejudice and highlighting shared values.

Jagmeet Singh is the first non-white leader of a major political party — the New Democratic Party —  in the Canadian Parliament.

Quebec province of Canada had in June passed a legislation that prohibited those occupying offices of civil servants, teachers and police officers from wearing religious symbols to work. However, numerous other municipal governments  have opposed the bill.

