CVS Health To Administer First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At U.S. Nursing Homes By Jan 25

CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it expects to complete administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines at nearly 8,000 U.S. nursing facilities by Jan. 25, amid growing concerns about a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout in the country.

The drugstore chain said it was currently administering the vaccine in long-term care facilities across 49 states and that most residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on the vaccine they receive.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster, the company said. (https://refini.tv/38gykkT)

CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which run the nation’s largest pharmacy chains but also offer other offsite pharmacy services, have an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents through a voluntary program.

