English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclist Fired for Showing Donald Trump Middle Finger Sues Ex-employer
Juli Briskman, who was a marketing analyst for the firm Akima, says the decision to terminate her was a violation of her right to free speech, according to her complaint filed before a court in Virgina on Wednesday and seen by AFP.
Juli Briskman gestured at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Sterling. (AFP)
Washington: An American woman who was fired from her job after she was photographed showing her middle finger to President Donald Trump is suing her former employer.
Juli Briskman, who was a marketing analyst for the firm Akima, says the decision to terminate her was a violation of her right to free speech, according to her complaint filed before a court in Virgina on Wednesday and seen by AFP.
Briskman was riding her bicycle on October 28 when she was passed by the president's motorcade which was on its way to the White House from one of his golf clubs.
With her right hand on the handlebar, the single mother raised the other to make the rude gesture. The moment was captured by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski, and quickly went viral online.
Though the image only showed Briskman's back, she decided to own it publicly, making it her profile picture on Facebook and Twitter.
Akima, a government and military contractor that works in construction and logistics, fired her three days later.
According to Briskman's complaint, the company feared losing contracts as a result of her actions -- an unconstitutional form of retaliation.
"Plaintiff chose in her private time and in her capacity as a private citizen to express her disapproval of President Trump by extending her middle finger," her complaint said.
"Although many will disagree with Plaintiff’s message and her means of expressing it, there can be no doubt that such speech is at the very core of the First Amendment and the Virginia Constitution," it added.
Also Watch
Juli Briskman, who was a marketing analyst for the firm Akima, says the decision to terminate her was a violation of her right to free speech, according to her complaint filed before a court in Virgina on Wednesday and seen by AFP.
Briskman was riding her bicycle on October 28 when she was passed by the president's motorcade which was on its way to the White House from one of his golf clubs.
With her right hand on the handlebar, the single mother raised the other to make the rude gesture. The moment was captured by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski, and quickly went viral online.
Though the image only showed Briskman's back, she decided to own it publicly, making it her profile picture on Facebook and Twitter.
Akima, a government and military contractor that works in construction and logistics, fired her three days later.
According to Briskman's complaint, the company feared losing contracts as a result of her actions -- an unconstitutional form of retaliation.
"Plaintiff chose in her private time and in her capacity as a private citizen to express her disapproval of President Trump by extending her middle finger," her complaint said.
"Although many will disagree with Plaintiff’s message and her means of expressing it, there can be no doubt that such speech is at the very core of the First Amendment and the Virginia Constitution," it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo
- Why Is Settling Down Linked To Getting Married, Asks Ekta Kapoor
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?