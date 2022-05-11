A red alert has been sounded in Andhra Pradesh after cyclonic storm Asani changed its direction and is now very likely to reach west central Bay of Bengal, close to Andhra Pradesh coast by Wednesday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

