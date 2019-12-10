Cyclone Belna Hits Madagascar, Killing Nine and Making 1,400 Homeless
The storm's winds blew off or dislodged the roofs of 80 per cent of the town's residences and government offices, but has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it travels south on the island.
For representation. (Image: PTI)
Antananarivo (Madagascar): Cyclone Belna has hit northern Madagascar, with nine dead and three missing from the first tropical storm of the season, according to local officials.
Belna blew into the western town of Soalala, where more than 1,400 residents were made homeless because their houses were destroyed, damaged or flooded, Col. Elack Olivier Andriakaja of the national catastrophe management office, said Tuesday.
Those displaced have found temporary shelter in primary schools, mosques and district offices but they need food, said Andriakaja.
Many government administrative buildings and roads have also been damaged, he said.
Emergency food rations will be delivered to Soalala by sea, said officials.
Madagascar's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay will be flying to Soalala to assess the damage.
The storm's winds blew off or dislodged the roofs of 80 per cent of the town's residences and government offices, said Soalala's member of parliament Naina Randriamisa, who said water is rising across the city.
Belna has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it travels south on the island. Heavy rains and winds are expected through Wednesday. The cyclone should be finished by then, according to the meteorology department.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika's Traumatic Journey as Acid Attack Survivor Will Give You Goosebumps
- Mizoram Volleyball Player Breastfeeds Baby on Field During Interval, Viral Photo Wins Internet
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders