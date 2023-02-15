Cyclone Gabrielle which struck New Zealand’s North Island on Monday and lashed the region throughout Tuesday brought more destruction to the South Pacific country of 5 million than any weather event in decades.

Rescue officials and police officers said four people have died in the storm, one minor among them. The child was caught in the rising waters on Tuesday in Hawke’s Bay’s Eskdale. The other fatalities were also reported from the North Island east coast bay.

Fatal landslides, closed highways cutting off remote towns, severe flooding and hundreds of people waiting on their rooftops to escape the flooding showed the extent of damage Gabrielle caused to New Zealand.

At least 9,000 people have fled their homes since Monday. Several communities remain isolated due to floodwaters and landslides

A report by the Guardian said that some of the worst-affected areas were rural towns which were already isolated before Gabrielle hit. A resident told the Guardian that in their residence in Pakhowai - a town between Hastings and Napier - floodwaters rose within minutes.

The speed of the rising flood water shocked many and civil defence officials warned residents that they had to evacuate. The people are being rescued by army trucks and air force helicopters, with helicopters extracting people from rooftops.

The resident told the Guardian that the water level rose by about three metres in 10 minutes.

Most residents fled the rising floodwaters carrying nothing with them, barring few essential items. Most of them left their livestock untended.

The government cited concern for livestock and horses in rural areas lashed by the storm.

While Cyclone Gabrielle is moving away from New Zealand, an unrelated weather system is forecast to bring more heavy rain in the days ahead, which will increase risks of further landslides and flooding.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took charge of New Zealand in January, said Gabrielle is the biggest weather event to hit the country in the past century. Experts estimate that a third of the country’s five million population will be affected.

The government has declared a state of emergency.

Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel and Northland are the worst hit. The coastal communities on the far north and east coast of the North Island have been adversely affected.

Authorities have said that 1,442 people had been reported uncontactable in the North Island by Wednesday afternoon. Widespread disruptions to telecommunications and power have been reported.

Read all the Latest News here