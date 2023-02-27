Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky on Sunday arrived in India for a three-day official visit with an aim to add new momentum to India-Czech Republic bilateral relations.

“Welcoming the Czech Foreign Minister @JanLipavsky as he arrives in India on a 3-day official visit. This visit will provide further momentum to India’s bilateral relations with the Czech Republic," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Lipavsky is accompanied by a number of members of Czech Parliament and a high-level official and business delegation. He is visiting India from February 26 to March 1.

During his visit, Lipavský will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Lipavský is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave being organised by CII on February 28.

He will then travel to Mumbai on the same day and will depart on March 1.

The visit of Foreign Minister Lipavský follows the visit of Jaishankar to the Czech Republic in June last year where they had held delegation level talks. The two ministers also met in Vienna during Jaishankar’s visit to Austria in January.

