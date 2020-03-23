English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Czech Republic has First Coronavirus Death, a 95-year-old Man

Image for representation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Image for representation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Czech Republic, an EU member of 10.7 million people, had officially recorded 1,120 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, including six cured patients.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
Share this:

Prague: The Czech Republic registered its first coronavirus victim on Sunday, a 95-year-old man with other health problems, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said in a tweet.


"The first coronavirus-positive patient has died in the Czech Republic," Vojtech wrote.


"The 95-year-old man was hospitalised on March 18 when he tested positive for the infection. He suffered from other health problems too," Vojtech added.


The Czech Republic, an EU member of 10.7 million people, had officially recorded 1,120 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, including six cured patients.


Vojtech said earlier Sunday that 74 people were in hospital with the COVID-19 virus, 19 of them in intensive care.


The Czech government has closed the country's borders as well as schools, pubs, theatres, cinemas and other facilities, and banned people from leaving home without their nose and mouth covered to stem the virus spread.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story