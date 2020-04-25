WORLD

1-MIN READ

Daily US Coronavirus Death Toll Down Sharply to 1,258, Lowest in Three Weeks: Johns Hopkins

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
The United States recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The fatalities, recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm, bring the overall US death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

Despite the sharp drop in the death toll, down from 3,176 on Thursday, health experts have said confirmation of a downward trend in the country's outbreak would require a sustained decline in cases and deaths.

