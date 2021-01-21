Dalai Lama Congratulates US President Joe Biden

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and thanked him for his long-standing support for the Tibetan people. He also expressed confidence that Biden will contribute to shaping a more peaceful world in which those suffering from "hunger", "disease" and "violence" will find help.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday at a historic inaugural ceremony, pledging to unite the country and calling on Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the deeply polarised nation.

Kamala Harris was also sworn in as America's first woman Vice President in a time-honored ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol, amidst unprecedented security following the January 6 mob attack in Washington DC by supporters of former US President Donald Trump. In a letter written to the US president, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, As someone deeply concerned with the ecological crisis our planet faces, I am so pleased that you are elevating the issue of climate change to your highest priority and that the United States is rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. Global warming is an urgent threat to the whole world and to the survival of our species.

May I also commend you for other measures you are taking towards the betterment of the United States of America? I have long been an admirer of your great country, the bastion of liberty, democracy, religious freedom, and the rule of law. The whole world places its hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the United States.

"In these challenging times, I am confident that you will contribute to shaping a more peaceful world in which those suffering from hunger, disease, and violence may find help. The need to address these issues is indeed pressing," the letter read. The Dalai Lama also hailed the encouragement of the American people and their leaders in efforts to preserve ancient Buddhist culture.

"… I take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your long-standing support for the Tibetan people. It has been our good fortune to have enjoyed the friendship and encouragement of the American people and their leaders in our endeavor to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture, a culture of peace, non-violence, and compassion," he said in the letter.

