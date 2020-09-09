Dallas' 1st Black Female Police Chief To Step Down Nov. 10

DALLAS: U. Rene Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas police force, has submitted her resignation effective Nov. 10, the city announced Tuesday.

Hall’s resignation letter, which the city provided to The Associated Press, didn’t give a reason for stepping down. She wrote that Dallas police have dealt with an unthinkable series of events since she took office in 2017. Hall said shes proud of how the department coped and implemented critical reforms.”

Hall is one of a several big-city chiefs to face criticism for their handling of the protests and unrest that have swept the county since George Floyd, a Black man who was on the ground and handcuffed, died in May after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Last month, Dallas police issued a report that found the department struggled with operational plans, communication and maintaining a centralized command structure during days of protests.

Catherine Cuellar, a city spokeswoman, said Tuesday that City Manager T.C. Broadnax accepted Halls resignation.

Halls resignation letter hints that she will continue police work but says shes keeping her next steps confidential. I will remain committed to my true calling which is law enforcement, she wrote.

