English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dancing Queen: Theresa May Boogies to Abba in Final Days as British PM
In a video clip, the UK Prime Minister is seen dancing at the Henley Festival as her husband and other men in black tie swing their arms to the tunes.
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
London: Theresa May boogied away one of her last weekends as British prime minister, showing off some of her famously awkward dance moves to Abba hits such as "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia" at a festival.
In a video clip, she is seen dancing at the Henley Festival as her husband and other men in black tie swing their arms to the tunes.
May, whose premiership was riven by crises over Brexit and who was cast as robotic by opponents, occasionally sought to bring some humour to the job by performing dances in public.
She last year danced with school children in South Africa and then grooved onto stage at the Conservative Party conference to "Dancing Queen" - exhibiting a puzzling robotic hand movement that went viral on social media.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
Monday 08 July , 2019 Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini
- Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives
- Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Date Night, See Pics
- 'Kids Don't Take up Sport' - Neesham Tweets After Heartbreaking World Cup Loss
- Calling England's World Cup Team 'Not English Enough' is Plain Bigotry
Photogallery
Loading...