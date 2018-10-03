GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dancing Queen: UK PM Theresa May Pokes Fun at Her Limited Dance Moves

Associated Press

Updated:October 3, 2018, 8:52 PM IST
Theresa May dances as she arrives on stage to address delegates during a speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the ICC, in Birmingham on Oct. 3 , 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has poked fun at her limited dance moves as she arrived onstage at the Conservative Party conference with ABBA's "Dancing Queen" blasting over the speakers.

May awkwardly took a spin around, robotically pumped her arms in the air Wednesday and had a brief laugh at her own expense before a key speech. It was a nod to her much-mocked boogie during a trip to Africa earlier this year.

The Conservative Party crowd in Birmingham roared and cheered.

May also joked about her disastrous speech to the conference last year, in which she couldn't stop coughing and a sign fell behind her. But she quickly switched to a somber tone, taking on the task of staying in power in light of her troubled Brexit policy.
