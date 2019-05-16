English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Dangerous Nuisance': Austria Urges Netizens to Shun Online Cow-kissing Challenge
A Swiss app called Castl had launched the #KuhKussChallenge ("Cow Kiss Challenge") on Wednesday, encouraging users in Switzerland and other German-speaking countries to kiss cows.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Vienna: The Austrian government on Thursday warned internet users to shun an online cow-kissing challenge, calling it a "dangerous nuisance".
A Swiss app called Castl launched the #KuhKussChallenge ("Cow Kiss Challenge") on Wednesday, encouraging users in Switzerland and other German-speaking countries to kiss cows -- "with or without tongues" -- to raise money for charity.
But Austrian Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Koestinger branded the challenge a "dangerous nuisance" in a statement on Thursday.
"Pastures and meadows are not petting zoos -- actions like these could have serious consequences," she added, pointing out that cows could become aggressive when defending their calves.
Balancing the activities of tourists and cattle farmers is a sensitive topic in Austria's mountain regions, with both being key pillars of the region's economy.
In February, a court in the Tyrol region caused uproar after ordering a farmer to pay 490,000 euros (USD 555,000) in compensation to the widower of a woman who was trampled to death by a herd of his cows in 2014.
The farmer is appealing the verdict and is being supported by Austria's farmers' federation, which has warned of the "end of our mountain pastures" if the verdict is allowed to stand.
The government has tried to prevent such incidents by publishing a "code of conduct" for mountain walkers and hikers, advising them to avoid herds of cows wherever possible.
"Actions like this challenge fly in the face of our efforts to promote co-existence on the pastures. I simply can't understand it," said Koestinger.
A Swiss app called Castl launched the #KuhKussChallenge ("Cow Kiss Challenge") on Wednesday, encouraging users in Switzerland and other German-speaking countries to kiss cows -- "with or without tongues" -- to raise money for charity.
But Austrian Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Koestinger branded the challenge a "dangerous nuisance" in a statement on Thursday.
"Pastures and meadows are not petting zoos -- actions like these could have serious consequences," she added, pointing out that cows could become aggressive when defending their calves.
Balancing the activities of tourists and cattle farmers is a sensitive topic in Austria's mountain regions, with both being key pillars of the region's economy.
In February, a court in the Tyrol region caused uproar after ordering a farmer to pay 490,000 euros (USD 555,000) in compensation to the widower of a woman who was trampled to death by a herd of his cows in 2014.
The farmer is appealing the verdict and is being supported by Austria's farmers' federation, which has warned of the "end of our mountain pastures" if the verdict is allowed to stand.
The government has tried to prevent such incidents by publishing a "code of conduct" for mountain walkers and hikers, advising them to avoid herds of cows wherever possible.
"Actions like this challenge fly in the face of our efforts to promote co-existence on the pastures. I simply can't understand it," said Koestinger.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results