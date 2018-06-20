English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dangerous Plant That Can Cause Blindness Found in Virginia
Debra Martin, a program manager with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said officials are formulating a plan to respond to the discovery.
Picture of Hogweed
Berryville: Giant hogweed, an invasive plant that can produce severe burns and blisters, has been spotted for the first time in Virginia.
Mark Sutphin, an agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension, said Monday the weed’s presence was confirmed in Berryville several days ago. He said a previous property owner planted it as an ornamental.
Debra Martin, a program manager with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said officials are formulating a plan to respond to the discovery.
Since the discovery others have reported giant hogweed sightings, but Martin said the Berryville plant is the only confirmed sighting. The plant can be confused with cow parsnip, which is native to Virginia.
Giant hogweed is one of three plants defined in Virginia as a Tier 1 noxious weed and is heavily regulated.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
