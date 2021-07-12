CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Dangerous Trend': WHO Warns Against Mixing and Matching Covid-19 Vaccines

Representational image.

The WHO said there was little data available about the health impact behind the move.

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a “dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.

“It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.

“It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

first published:July 12, 2021, 22:49 IST