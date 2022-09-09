Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral castle on Thursday, ending a reign that spanned seven decades. Condolences and tributes for the Queen poured in from all corners of the world with several world leaders like new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourning her “irreparable loss”.

The Union Jack flag across the UK has been lowered to half-mast, as is customary, to mourn the Queen. Moments after the flag was lowered to half-mast at Windsor Castle, a rainbow appeared behind it briefly, captured by mourners outside the castle.

Several other world landmarks also paid tribute to the late Queen.

The White House flag was lowered to half-mast following a statement by President Joe Biden. “As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds,” he said.

The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in purple and silver to honour the life and legacy of the Queen. “Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” the building’s official Twitter handle posted.

Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/qIpk7lQgbc — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 8, 2022

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at midnight on Thursday. It announced that in honour of the Queen it would turn off its lights at midnight on Twitter.

In tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, tonight, I will turn my lights off at midnight.#QueenElizabethII — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) September 8, 2022

The London Eye, too, announced that it would dim its lights at sunset on Thursday evening to honour the Queen.

In Israel’s Tel Aviv, the Union Jack was displayed on the city hall façade to honour the Queen. The building was illuminated in colours of the flag “in solidarity with the British people as they mourn her passing”.

Tel Aviv City Hall has been illuminated as the Union Jack in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and in solidarity with the British people as they mourn her passing. pic.twitter.com/1yph5WfaIo — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) September 8, 2022

In New Zealand, the Auckland War Memorial Museum flew the country’s flag at half-mast. The country also announced all flags on government buildings be lowered to half-mast to mark the Queen’s passing, as per a report by Stuff.

