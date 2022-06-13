Daughter Of Chinese War Veteran Slams Xi Jinping's Covid Zero Policy

The daughter of Chinese war veteran Luo Ruiqing, Luo Diandian, slammed Chinese president Xi Jinping zero-Covid policy claiming the rules lacked ‘basic scientific thinking’.

Diandian’s father Luo Ruiqing served as Chief of Joint staff from 1959 to 1965 and led the People’s Liberation Army who attacked India during the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

Ruiqing, despite his contributions, was purged during the former president Mao Zedong’s ‘Cultural Revolution’.

He still remains a revered figure among Chinese citizens, known for his role in creating China’s Security and Police apparatus. He was also later reinstated by Mao.

The letter went viral on Chinese social media websites and non-mainstream news websites and channels. It also went viral on Telegram.

In the letter, Diandian does not name Xi and addresses the letter to a person named ‘Ma Xiaoli’.

“The dynamic clearing policy obviously violates the basic practice of the ninth edition of the COVID diagnosis and treatment plan formulated by experts. It does not conform to the mutation characteristics of the novel coronavirus, and it lacks basic scientific thinking,” the letter says, according to a report by news agency ANI.

She further says in her letter that the rules are against the spirit of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as it prevented the ‘those few with limited power’ from holding ‘boycotts’ against the ‘centralized’ control.

“It makes me feel ashamed and humiliated to think that they, who still have some power in their hands, didn’t even organize a decent “boycott” when they and most people were treated so unfairly,” she said.

She also said that the draconian measures were imposed which ‘resulted in dire living conditions’ exacerbated by police brutality.

“It breaks the common sense that professional problems are handled by experts. The direct use of the party’s system to implement executive orders is to break the routine of the state’s administrative operations,” she said.

She also slammed the isolation protocol devised by the CCP since it isolated infected from the near and dear ones.

However, the letter is unlikely to dissuade Xi, who recently even silenced party bigwigs from raising their voice against the Covid Zero policy since a smooth entry into his third term – first for any Chinese leader – is now his main priority.

(with inputs from ANI)

