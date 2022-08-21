The daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest aide – Alexander Dugin was allegedly killed in a car bomb explosion, according to several media reports. The explosion that killed Darya Dugin was said to have been allegedly targeted at her father – famously called Vladimir Putin’s ‘Rasputin’ and ‘Putin’s brain’.

Prve sekunde nakon eksplozije Land Cruisera na Mozhaisk autoputu. pic.twitter.com/jO7gbZgYQg — Brutalan odgovor (@maddox1964) August 20, 2022

Footage of the alleged explosion, shared widely on social media, shows Darya Dugin’s Land Cruiser engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Moscow. The crash is said to have occurred when Darya was travelling back home. Pictures shared on social media also shows her father looking at the car in flames with horror.

Alexander Dugin, 60, is said to have been the mastermind behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His daughter, an occult writer, has been widely known for her far-right ideology and is popularly regarded as her father’s ‘guru advisor’. Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July this year.

In 2015, years before the Russia-Ukraine war, US imposed sanctions on Alexander Dugin cutting business ties and freezing the assets of him. Some EU leaders too imposed sanctions on the ‘ultra-nationalist’ as a form of retaliation for Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The news comes amid ongoing shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station – held by Russia since March. New blasts also resounded in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula and a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, injuring 12 civilians, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials.

