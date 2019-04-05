LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
David Malpass, US Treasury Official, Named World Bank President

Malpass' selection by the bank's board of directors followed an 'open, transparent' nomination process in which citizens of all membership countries were potentially eligible.

AFP

Updated:April 5, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Image for representation.
Washington: David Malpass, a senior US Treasury official in President Donald Trump's administration, was officially chosen Friday as the 13th president of the World Bank.

Malpass' selection by the bank's board of directors followed an "open, transparent" nomination process in which citizens of all membership countries were potentially eligible, the bank said in a statement. All 13 presidents have been American men.
