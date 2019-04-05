English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
David Malpass, US Treasury Official, Named World Bank President
Malpass' selection by the bank's board of directors followed an 'open, transparent' nomination process in which citizens of all membership countries were potentially eligible.
Washington: David Malpass, a senior US Treasury official in President Donald Trump's administration, was officially chosen Friday as the 13th president of the World Bank.
Malpass' selection by the bank's board of directors followed an "open, transparent" nomination process in which citizens of all membership countries were potentially eligible, the bank said in a statement. All 13 presidents have been American men.
