English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Ethiopia Released Crash Report, Boeing Whistleblowers Report 737 Max Issues to US Aviation Body
Among the complaints is a previously unreported issue in Boeing 737 involving damage to the wiring of the angle of attack sensor by a foreign object.
File photo of Boeing 737 MAX 7. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: The day after Ethiopia released a preliminary crash report on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, four Boeing employees called a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) whistleblower hotline that allows employees and the public to report aviation safety issues, the media reported on Saturday.
An informed source said on Friday that the hotline submissions involved current and former Boeing employees describing issues related to the angle of attack sensor — a vane that measures the plane's angle in the air — and the anti-stall system called MCAS, which is unique to the Boeing 737 MAX plane, CNN reported.
All of the 737 Max planes worldwide have been grounded after the two crashes that occurred within a span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.
The FAA told CNN on Friday that it received the four hotline submissions on April 5, and it may be opening up an entirely new investigative angle into what went wrong in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max commercial airliners — Lion Air flight 620 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Air flight 302 on March 10.
Among the complaints is a previously unreported issue involving damage to the wiring of the angle of attack sensor by a foreign object, according to the source.
Other reports by the whistleblowers involved concerns about the MCAS control cut-out switches, which disengage the MCAS software, according to the source.
A preliminary report by Ethiopian investigators found that a malfunctioning angle of attack sensor on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 was sending incorrect data to the MCAS system. The MCAS, behaving as if it were in a stall, repeatedly forced the nose of the plane down as the pilots struggled for control, and ultimately the aircraft crashed.
The problems on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet have appeared to be similar to those encountered on the Lion Air flight.
Boeing is yet to respond on the whistleblower reports.
The airline's CEO will hold a news conference on April 29 following a shareholder meeting in Chicago.
A meeting of international civil aviation authorities is also taking place the same day in the Dallas area to discuss the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.
An informed source said on Friday that the hotline submissions involved current and former Boeing employees describing issues related to the angle of attack sensor — a vane that measures the plane's angle in the air — and the anti-stall system called MCAS, which is unique to the Boeing 737 MAX plane, CNN reported.
All of the 737 Max planes worldwide have been grounded after the two crashes that occurred within a span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.
The FAA told CNN on Friday that it received the four hotline submissions on April 5, and it may be opening up an entirely new investigative angle into what went wrong in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max commercial airliners — Lion Air flight 620 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Air flight 302 on March 10.
Among the complaints is a previously unreported issue involving damage to the wiring of the angle of attack sensor by a foreign object, according to the source.
Other reports by the whistleblowers involved concerns about the MCAS control cut-out switches, which disengage the MCAS software, according to the source.
A preliminary report by Ethiopian investigators found that a malfunctioning angle of attack sensor on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 was sending incorrect data to the MCAS system. The MCAS, behaving as if it were in a stall, repeatedly forced the nose of the plane down as the pilots struggled for control, and ultimately the aircraft crashed.
The problems on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet have appeared to be similar to those encountered on the Lion Air flight.
Boeing is yet to respond on the whistleblower reports.
The airline's CEO will hold a news conference on April 29 following a shareholder meeting in Chicago.
A meeting of international civil aviation authorities is also taking place the same day in the Dallas area to discuss the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Avengers Endgame Smashes Box Office Records, Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results