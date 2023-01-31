Bangladesh remained one of the most corrupt countries in South Asia, followed by Afghanistan as it was ranked as the 12th most corrupt country among the 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perception Index 2022.

Somalia was ranked the most corrupt nation in the world followed by Syria, South Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen and Libya.

Denmark was ranked as the least corrupt country followed by Finland, New Zealand, Norway and Singapore.

Bangladesh scored 25 out of 100 in 2023 signalling that corruption increased during the last year. Dr Iftekharruzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said that the scores have remained almost stagnant for Bangladesh. It ranked 147th in the 2021 index and 146th in the 2020 index.

Dr Iftekharruzzaman, according to Bangladesh-based news channels, criticised the watchdog agencies for facilitating corruption instead of cracking down on them.

The TIB executive director said that a portion of the ruling party always denies the validity of such reports but it does not mean that the government or the party in power does not take these seriously.

“A portion of people from the ruling party or the government always deny the validity of the corruption index or such findings. However, that does not mean they represent the entire government or people of the country,” Iftekharruzzaman was quoted as saying by Bangladesh-based Business Standard.

“We believe that the government always finds TIB’s reports to be useful and we believe they will try to do the needful,” he further added.

Transparency International prepares the CPI report annually taking into account the perceived levels of public sector corruption across 180 countries. The global average score is 43.

The report comes a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $4.7 billion support loan package for Bangladesh to help the nation cope with high energy and food costs.

The Bangladesh government received $476 million immediately but it had to commit to the IMF that it will implement tax hikes and lower the number of bad loans in the country’s banking system.

Bangladesh plans to use the IMF loan to prop up its foreign exchange reserves, which have nosedived from $46 billion to $34 billion, news agency AFP reported.

Read all the Latest News here